Recruitment Drive for Payday Loans Company Applyforaloan.org.uk

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- UK payday loans company applyforaloan.org.uk have recently taken on 10 new staff in order to support their financial investment in online marketing an insider source has revealed.



“We must ensure that we can deal with the new influx of clients” stated the insider source.



The recruitment drive is said to include 5 new phone operators and a further 5 credit control personnel, our insider source was said to be excited about the new venture “it’s always good to expand on healthy, sustainable business” our source commented, “with how aggressive the market is a the moment it’s never been more important to be right at the forefront of things from both a marketing perspective and also from a resource allocation standpoint, and we at applyforaloan.org.uk intend to do just that” stated our source with a grin.



The company are said to have recently invested £1000s of pounds sterling into various facets of online and offline advertising in order to serve as much of the market as they possibly can and given the feedback from their clients the venture seems to be something of a success, a happy client was asked where they found the website they stated that they could see the same site both in google.co.uk and yahoo.co.uk, taking this down as an indication of quality the client then applied at the site and received the cash she was looking for in the space of 1 hour.



“We aim to deposit cash into the accounts of our clients, all being well, in the space of 1 hour or less, and we’ve found that in 82% of cases of approved clients, this is a fairly easy target to hit” stated our insider source.



When exactly how many clients asked have been received from this investment in online advertising our insider source declined to comment.



The total number of staff at applyforaloan.org.uk has now risen the 80 personnel, and these are said to be 100% dedicated to the payday loans wing of the actual company as is the focus given the current financial climate.



“We are currently focusing on payday loans at the moment as our main area of focus”, “this is because given the current financial climate people need payday loans and this is generally the only basis that us and most other companies will lend out money” said our insider source.



“All in all both us and our clients are very happy” was the final statement from my source.



About us applyforaloan.org.uk

applyforaloan.org.uk are a payday loans provider that services a number of UK based clients in an around the country, their business mission statement is to serve members of the UK public to the best of their ability through high loan acceptance rates, prompt cash delivery and warm and friendly customer service.