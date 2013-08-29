RECTIFY and BLINDSIDE Actress Uses Her Talent to Help and Heal Others

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Actress Sharon Conley is quickly becoming one of the more recognizable faces in film and television. Her roles in blockbusters like The Blindside, Hunger Games, Green Lantern, The Lucky One, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, as well as television roles in Teen Wolf, Homeland, Drop Dead Diva, and Sundance Channel's hit new show Rectify are making her quickly one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses.



The notoriety has its place, but Sharon feels artists should also be more socially active. To that end, Sharon is proud that an independent piece she starred in entitled, D.N.R. is being used to raise awareness and funds to help those who struggle with this condition. Sharon says, "D.N.R. is, to this day, one of my most challenging and rewarding performances. As an actress you look for roles that let you spread your wings and express great passion. D.N.R. allowed me to do that." Sharon also says, "There are a lot of people and their families who struggle with this condition.



“It is great that I can use my talents to help in any way,” she continues. “What we strive for as artists is to touch people, to impact lives. By supporting this piece, the artists and the audience can come together to make a difference."



Audiences can catch D.N.R. exclusively online at:



http://sharonconley.webs.com/d-n-r



http://missouridavemedia.webs.com/current-films



Viewers are encouraged to watch and share the link. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.



Sharon says she will continue to look for roles that stretch her as an artist while making a difference for the audience.



About Missouri Dave Media

Missouri Dave Media (formerly Munirah Entertainment) is a company dedicated to making movies that matter. Their award winning features and shorts are known for impacting audiences in the cinema and online. In addition to creating work that moves the masses, their work makes a difference in the lives of the audience, outside the cineplex. Currently, the pilot episode of the series DNR is being used to raise awareness and funds for military personnel battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Later in 2013, the gripping feature, Tapestry of Shadows will be released, raising funds and awareness to combat street violence. Currently, the team is in pre-production on a film entitled, The Blues On Maple Avenue. This film speaks to the importance of active fathers in the home.



Entertaining the audience is not enough. Missouri Dave Media makes films that moves the audience toward a better life.



Media Contact:

David Conley

323-629-4246

davidconley@munirahentertainment.com

YouTube: http://youtu.be/nmIX0UBFWs4 DNR Wait for Me (Clip)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/DNR/100463983963?ref=br_tf

Twitter: @DavidMConley3

http://missouridavemedia.webs.com