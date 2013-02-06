Recue Root Unveils Freeware Beta of Their One Click Android Rooting Software

Victoria, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The average modern Android phone is a more powerful computer than the one that sent man to the moon. Despite this, everyone has frustrations with their device being slow, unreliable or lacking in features when they most need them. Avid techies have always experimented with rooting such devices in order to customize their functionality, but this opportunity hasn’t been available to an average phone user until now. Rescue Root has recently released a free beta trial of their new, one-click root application for android devices.



Rescue Root features a program that automatically installs ADB drivers on the users machine, taking away an annoying step that users would normally have to do themselves, as well as being safer than other similar programs because it uses a 'safe unmount' system that reduces the chances of damaging or ‘bricking’ a device. Rescue Root supports most Android devices up to 4.0.2 with additional device support being added constantly, and unlike any other Android root program, it comes with full live support.



The website provides a huge amount of high quality editorial content introducing new users to the concept and applications of rooting, as well as the key advantages in the main areas of interest, such as gaming and apps.



A spokesperson commented;



“Android devices are powerful, but many stock operating systems (aka ROMs) that come from phone manufacturers are bogged down with bloatware that will slow the system down and can eventually leave it at a standstill. Rooting an Android device unlocks its potential, allowing users to circumvent the limitations placed upon it by special interest groups in mind. A rooted phone will be better personalized, perform better, and have longer lasting battery. That’s why we have amassed the top ten reasons on why the grass is greener on the other side, consumers can read these reasons on our website before deciding if you want to try out the beta. With Rescue Root, it’s never been easier to root Android devices.”



About Rescue Root

Rescue Root is a product run by a handful of Android enthusiasts dedicated to making the process of rooting easy. We want users to be able to get the most out of their Android devices and enjoy the freedom of rooting and custom ROMs without having to figure out complicated programming languages or risky scripts that could damage their device. Rescue Root is the easiest, fastest and safest way to root Android phones. For more information, please visit: http://rescueroot.com