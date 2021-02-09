The Global recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.2% from USD 9.51 billion in 2019 to USD 25.93 Billion in 2027.
The recurrent atrial fibrillation market is set to attain a valuation of USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.2%. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a heart disorder characterized by irregular or fast-paced heart rate. Recurrent atrial fibrillation is defined as an atrial arrhythmia episode that occurs after the first three months after the cardiac ablation procedure and lasts for more than 30 seconds. The growing incidences of obesity, elevated blood pressure, family history, and stress, among others, are increasing the rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market:
Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline
Market Drivers
The major driving force for the development of the recurrent atrial fibrillation market is increasing reimbursement options for recurrent AFib medications, new medication releases for successful treatment, and the occurrence of recurrent atrial fibrillation, coupled with technological developments.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Device
Surgical Devices
Maze Surgery
Catheter Ablation
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
Conventional RF Ablation Catheters
Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters
Cryoablation
Microwave Based Catheter Ablation
Laser Based Catheter Ablation
Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories
Non-Surgical Devices
Electric Cardioversion
EP Ablation Catheters
EP Diagnostic Catheter
Conventional Diagnostic Catheters
Fixed Diagnostic Catheters
Steerable Diagnostic Catheters
Advanced Diagnostic Catheters
Mapping and Recording Systems
Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders
Access Devices
Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices
Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems
Drugs
Dabigatran (Pradaxa)
Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)
Apixaban (Eliquis)
Edoxaban (Savaysa)
Warfarin (Coumadin)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EP Ablation
Diagnostic
Surgical Cardiac
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Cardiac Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Regional Analysis
In 2019, the North America region accounted for USD 4.04 billion market share due to the high prevalence of recurrent atrial fibrillation in Canada and the U.S. North America holds the highest market share with a CAGR of 13.1%. The incidence rate of surgical procedures has increased in the U.S. gradually. Disease prevailing dietary behaviors and eating habits have led to an increase in Atrial Fibrillation in the region.
Asia Pacific region significant share in the recurrent atrial fibrillation market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand fastest due to powerful infrastructural improvements in the healthcare sector, increasing technological advancements, and growing research and development initiatives.
In 2019, the Europe region accounted for USD 2.77 billion market share and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the rising demand for radiofrequency catheter ablation and microwave devices coupled with the government of EU nations' increasing initiatives for the control, prevention, and diagnosis of a substantial increase in disabling strokes.
