Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2027

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in device technology.
Due to changing lifestyles of people involving high amounts of junk food, alcohol intake, and sedative jobs, the prevalence of heart diseases has increased significantly over the previous decade. Similarly, the prevalence and recurrent prevalence of AFib has also increased significantly. According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control, AFib ranges from 2.7 million to 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030. In other regions, similar incidence rates are also observed, indicating potential growth in the target industry. This would have a major impact on the market for recurrent atrial fibrillation, witnessing increased demand for related drugs and devices.
For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/71
Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market: Drivers
The global recurrent atrial fibrillation market is projected to grow from USD 9.51 billion in 2019 to USD 25.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of recurrent atrial fibrillation in patients with symptoms, such as elevated blood pressure, family history of AFib, sleep apnea, stimulant overuse, obesity, thyroid disorders, alcohol consumption, thyroid disease, obesity, extreme infections, and stress is primarily correlated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.
Market drivers include an increase in recurrent atrial fibrillation, new drug releases for successful repeated-case therapy, and increased reimbursement options for recurrent AFib medicines, coupled with technical developments, are projected to become the world's most important drivers of growth. Moreover, rapid developments in the healthcare sector have made it easier for advanced technologies to innovate.
Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market: Regional Outlook
In the recurrent atrial fibrillation market, the Asia Pacific region holds a dominant share. The rapid growth of the regional market has resulted from strong infrastructural improvements in the healthcare industry, growing technological advances and rising R&D initiatives in the area.
Interested in this Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/71
Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Device
Surgical Devices
Maze Surgery
Catheter Ablation
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
Conventional RF Ablation Catheters
Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters
Cryoablation
Microwave Based Catheter Ablation
Laser Based Catheter Ablation
Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories
Non-Surgical Devices
Electric Cardioversion
EP Ablation Catheters
EP Diagnostic Catheter
Conventional Diagnostic Catheters
Fixed Diagnostic Catheters
Steerable Diagnostic Catheters
Advanced Diagnostic Catheters
Mapping and Recording Systems
Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders
Access Devices
Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices
Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems
Drugs
Dabigatran (Pradaxa)
Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)
Apixaban (Eliquis)
Edoxaban (Savaysa)
Warfarin (Coumadin)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EP Ablation
Diagnostic
Surgical Cardiac
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Cardiac Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of heart diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing demand of the minimally invasive procedures
4.2.2.3. Technological advancement
4.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3.1.1. High Cost of devices
4.4. Technological Insights
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continue…
Related Reports:
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market To Be Worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research
Urban Air Mobility Market To Be Worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research
Tungsten Carbide Market Worth USD 27.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | Emergen Research
Molecular Forensics Market Size Worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% | Emergen Research
Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Size Worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research
Big Data in Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research