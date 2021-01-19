Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in device technology.



Due to changing lifestyles of people involving high amounts of junk food, alcohol intake, and sedative jobs, the prevalence of heart diseases has increased significantly over the previous decade. Similarly, the prevalence and recurrent prevalence of AFib has also increased significantly. According to statistics from the Center for Disease Control, AFib ranges from 2.7 million to 6.1 million in the U.S. alone and is estimated to reach 12.1 million by the year 2030. In other regions, similar incidence rates are also observed, indicating potential growth in the target industry. This would have a major impact on the market for recurrent atrial fibrillation, witnessing increased demand for related drugs and devices.



Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market: Drivers

The global recurrent atrial fibrillation market is projected to grow from USD 9.51 billion in 2019 to USD 25.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of recurrent atrial fibrillation in patients with symptoms, such as elevated blood pressure, family history of AFib, sleep apnea, stimulant overuse, obesity, thyroid disorders, alcohol consumption, thyroid disease, obesity, extreme infections, and stress is primarily correlated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.



Market drivers include an increase in recurrent atrial fibrillation, new drug releases for successful repeated-case therapy, and increased reimbursement options for recurrent AFib medicines, coupled with technical developments, are projected to become the world's most important drivers of growth. Moreover, rapid developments in the healthcare sector have made it easier for advanced technologies to innovate.



Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market: Regional Outlook

In the recurrent atrial fibrillation market, the Asia Pacific region holds a dominant share. The rapid growth of the regional market has resulted from strong infrastructural improvements in the healthcare industry, growing technological advances and rising R&D initiatives in the area.



Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Device

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Drugs

Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Warfarin (Coumadin)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical Cardiac



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers



