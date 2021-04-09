The revolutions in personalized drug development, potential device technologies in the pipeline, increasing incidence of recurrent AFib coupled with deteriorating lifestyles would augment the prevalence of the disease leading to the growth of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in device technology.
The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.
In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.
To get a PDF sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/71
Competitive Landscape:
The research report offers key insights into the leading market players' strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report include:
Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.
Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Device
Surgical Devices
Maze Surgery
Catheter Ablation
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
Conventional RF Ablation Catheters
Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters
Cryoablation
Microwave Based Catheter Ablation
Laser Based Catheter Ablation
Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories
Non-Surgical Devices
Electric Cardioversion
EP Ablation Catheters
EP Diagnostic Catheter
Conventional Diagnostic Catheters
Fixed Diagnostic Catheters
Steerable Diagnostic Catheters
Advanced Diagnostic Catheters
Mapping and Recording Systems
Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders
Access Devices
Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices
Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems
Drugs
Dabigatran (Pradaxa)
Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)
Apixaban (Eliquis)
Edoxaban (Savaysa)
Warfarin (Coumadin)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EP Ablation
Diagnostic
Surgical Cardiac
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Cardiac Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/71
Objectives of the Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of heart diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing demand of the minimally invasive procedures
4.2.2.3. Technological advancement
4.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3.1.1. High Cost of devices
4.4. Technological Insights
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
CONTINUED..!!
For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market