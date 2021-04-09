Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in device technology.



The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress.



In January 2019, Abbott announced the acceptance of the TactiCath Touch Force Ablation Catheter by the FDA. Such winning tactics of leading companies in the market for atrial fibrillation products are often adopted by national and local companies.



Competitive Landscape:



The research report offers key insights into the leading market players' strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report include:



Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.



Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Device

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

Drugs

Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Warfarin (Coumadin)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical Cardiac



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers



Objectives of the Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of heart diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing demand of the minimally invasive procedures

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3.1.1. High Cost of devices

4.4. Technological Insights

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



