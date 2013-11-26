Recycle Data Center Assets with Premier Electronics Recycling Company

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- November 26th, 2013 – Owners of outdated data center equipment can now sell it to Computer Facility Consultants, Inc. The asset management and electronics recycling company runs a large resource recovery facility where it is able to extract components and commodities. Data center recycling is based on 17 years of experience in the industry.



The company is well-equipped to accept equipment at top-dollar. It has developed a network of dealers, manufacturers, repair house buyers, and wholesalers over the years. Using eScrap Resource Recovery 2.0™ to manage the recycling process, the company maintains the most modernized electronics recycling faculty in the world. It is from here the computer facility consultants can provide a wide range of services.



- The highest return in the industry for reusable legacy assets.

- Destruction of data containing devices with the most effective equipment and processes.

- A range of equipment decommissioning and removal options are available.

- Mitigates eScrap downstream liability



A Unique Position in the Data Center Recycling Industry



The electronics recycling company employs a state-of-the-art recovery facility. From here, it can extract as much as 30% more commodities from old electronics than competitors. A higher rate of resale is therefore possible. Computer Facility Consultants can therefore offer competitive returns and make use of more components than its closest competitors.



In addition, the company has deployed environmentally friendly processes. It is also attuned to worker and public health. The organization has earned R2 Certification for its various conscientious efforts.



Any business looking for data center recycling can contact the company via the online form provided on the website. Visitors can enter their contact information and explain the type of equipment they want to sell to be recycled.



For more information on the electronics recycling company and its services, go to www.cfconsult.net/RecycleDataCenterAssets/.



About Computer Facility Consultants, Inc.

Computer Facility Consultants, Inc. recycles legacy data center assets, providing the highest returns in the industry. In operation for 17 years, the R2-Certified company is responsible for the environment and worker and public health. It employs only U.S. citizens and maintains a state-of-the-art recovery facility unlike any in the world to extract up to 30% more commodities than competitors.



Media Contact

Computer Facility Consultants

2945 E Kentucky Ave

Denver, Colorado 80209

(303) 995-0870

http://cfconsult.net

Richard Wood

woodrich@cfconsult.net