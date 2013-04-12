Recycle WEEE Now Offers IT Recycling and IT Disposal Services

Hertfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Recycle WEEE, one of the renowned and trusted WEEE recycling companies, has come up with its IT recycling and IT disposal services at competitive costs. The company offers cost-effective and legally compliant solution for disposing or recycling the IT equipment.



The types of IT equipment the company collects and recycles include specialist IT and ICT equipment, IT equipment containing sensitive data, broken or damaged IT equipment and all types of IT equipment with a plug or battery, etc. amongst others.



Talking about the IT recycling services, a representative of the company stated, “We specialize in providing IT Recycling & IT Disposal services for a broad range of clients, from small businesses to large corporate and public sector organizations”.



He also said, “We recycle IT and dispose of IT equipment in line with the environmental agency guidelines and WEEE directive legislation. We are fully licensed by the Environment agency, which provides our clients with peace of mind that their duty of care requirements surrounding the compliant disposal and recycling of IT are met and in most cases exceed”.



The other services that this company provides are computer recycling & disposal, laptop recycling & disposal. Apart from its wide range of services, the company also offers free IT asset disposal, free IT collection and free IT audit. The company enables its clients to book a collection online or through phone. Customers can also reach via social media channels.



About Recycle WEEE

The key values at Recycle WEEE incorporate integrity, responsibility, professionalism and accountability. It is committed to ensuring that businesses within the UK are able to recycle with increased ease and with little disruption to their core operations. The company is fully licensed by the Environmental Agency to ensure that wastes are collected and recycled correctly. It only works with fully licensed organizations within the industry and prides itself on following the legislation closely. The company uses a varied fleet of vehicles, which means it is able to accommodate a wide range of client requirements from small WEEE collections to entire office clear-outs.



