Recycle WEEE Offers Free Recycling Services in the UK

Recycle WEEE offers a range of services like local pick from businesses along with free recycling services in the UK. They are fully licensed to manage the e-waste and make sure that e-waste is recycled under strict WEEE regulations. They support manufacturers and retailers with their legal obligations regarding disposal and recycling of waste equipment.



With their hassle-free and time efficient process electrical retailers, distributors and other users can save hundreds of pounds a year by taking advantage of free WEEE disposal services. With free collection and disposal service for electrical products, they also collect any associated packaging for recycling.



Computer equipment disposal and recycling services benefit the environment as e-waste contains hazardous materials such as lead, mercury and other heavy metals. Their services also protect clients against any kind of identity theft as their recycling centers also destroy the data on the hard drives. Their service is professional, fast and reliable and ensures to deliver e-waste to the appropriate recycling facility. They make sure all components which can be reused are recovered and refurbished.



Recycle WEEE dispose and recycle all IT equipment quickly and more importantly, securely. They provide a full range of tailored WEEE collection and management services to suit any sort of requirement. They are fully licensed by the Environmental Agency to ensure that the waste is collected and recycled correctly.



They have formed strong relationships with clients and also industry partners within the UK, which has allowed them to extend and improve their free recycling services in the UK . They only work with fully licensed organizations within the industry and follow the legislation strictly.



About Recycle WEEE

Recycle WEEE provide specialist IT Equipment recycling and disposal solutions for businesses and organizations across the UK. They collect and recycle all types of IT and ICT equipment. They are committed to ensure that businesses within the UK are able to recycle with increased ease and with little disruption to their core operations.



To find out more about their services, please visit http://www.recycleweee.co.uk



