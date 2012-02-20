Recycled Art Becomes Man’s Best Friend Thanks to Stunning New Project by Artist Nirit Levav

Herzelia, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- Taking discarded items and giving them a second life isn’t all that uncommon in this environmentally-conscious day and age. Most people have embraced the concept of recycling as a way in which to improve the world; a world which is shaped by the delicate balance between scarce resources and societies increasing need to consume various products and services.



What is significantly rare, however, is the process by which certain items - bicycle chains and other assorted bike parts, for example – are literally being brought to life in the workshop of recycled art artist Nirit Levav.



A graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York, Nirit realised that her career in fashion design wasn’t giving her the creative outlet required to communicate everything she had to say as a passionate artist. Shaped by years spent observing her father at work in his theatre set workshop in Tel Aviv, it was no surprise to many who knew the artist that Nirit quickly found her inspiration in the fields of jewellery, pottery, ceramic sculpture and, perhaps most importantly, iron sculpting. It was this final skill, coupled with time spent with her father learning welding, metal-cutting and the like that enabled Nirit to commit wholeheartedly to her most recent project, exclusive utilizing recycled art bicycle parts.



The project involves creating recycled art dogs from reclaimed bicycle parts and is perhaps one of the most compelling and strikingly literal representations of recycling in modern art. Not only do the bike parts themselves get a metaphorical second life, but in looking at the end result many would be convinced that the life imbued in Nirit’s recycled art sculptures is captivatingly real. The recycled art dogs are captured as if from life; one particularly telling example captures the subject mid-stride, a canine head cocked right as if listening, perhaps for a master’s call. The indelible impression that the sculpture could come alive at any moment is a testament to the significant skill of the artist involved.



The way in which so many overwhelmingly-industrial items have become so enlivened is nothing if not a telling demonstration of the transformative ability of art and of the passionate perseverance of one artist in particular. In speaking on her subject matter, Nirit confirmed that dogs are far and away her favourite animal. The reason? According to her website, NiritLevav.com, “…dogs are the closest animals to humans in their ability to express emotions”. Dog-lovers everywhere will be quick to recognise the emotions present in each sculpture created as part of the project.



The art is everything lovers of recycled art and sculpture could hope for; vibrant works that force the viewer to reconsider the world and the seemingly inconsequential man-made items in it. It will be an exciting wait to see what’s next for Nirit Levav.



About Nirit Levav

A married mother of four, Nirit graduated Parsons School of Design in New York with a degree in fashion design. After some time spent in the high-stakes realm of bridal couture, Nirit returned to her first love of working in sculpture, a passion established while watch her father work within his theatre set workshop in Tel Aviv. Her latest project as the artist recasting reclaimed bicycle parts as startlingly life-like canine sculptures. For more information, visit http://www.niritlevav.com