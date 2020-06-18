Recycled Lead Market to Witness Increased Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- According to the latest research study by Global Market Insights, Inc, the global Recycled Lead Market is expected to record 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Lead has become one of the highest recycling commodities and is regarded as the most recycled metal. Lead recycling is making an essential contribution to sustainable development, reducing carbon emissions, energy-efficient recovery process and easing the pressure on non-renewable resources.



Rise in the demand for motor vehicles and subsequent upsurge in the use of renewable energy source with the demand for storage batteries are likely to be witnessed in the ensuing period.



Regardless of the environmental challenges lead-acid batteries pose, they are expected to remain ahead of their competitors owing their cheap cost vis-à-vis the expensive cost of nickel cadmium and Lithium ion batteries.

Trends that can be witnessed in the next five years



With 85% of the total global consumption of lead meant for the production of lead-acid batteries, there are palpable trends that can be witnessed in Recycled Lead Market. Use of these batteries for storage of energy generated by photovoltaic cells, motorized vehicles, and wind turbines will potentially be witnessed in the next five years.



Stakeholders envisage recyclable lead as an invaluable commodity that can lead to a profitable and viable business. Several countries, especially developing countries in APAC are expected to foray in the business of buying ULABs to recycle them for lead recovery.



Growth drivers of Recycled Lead Market are



- Growing recycling rate of lead acid batteries

- Growing demand for uninterrupted power supply

- Mounting energy storage application across data centers and telecom industry

- Increasing demand for radiation shielding in healthcare industry



Obstacles stakeholders are likely to surmount



Some critics have emphasized improper recycling process in emerging economies that emits significant amounts of lead particles and fumes, with both human health and environment suffering negative effects.



Even though lithium ion batteries may pose subtle challenge to recycled lead batteries, traction for the latter is likely to make headway in the future course of time. Recycled lead will continue to be an invaluable commodity for end-users in APAC, North America and Europe.



Given that lead-based batteries are highly sought-after in petrol and diesel vehicles, investment in recycled lead-based batteries will continue to surge. Further, use of lead in applications such as providing back-up power for telecommunication systems will also impel growth in the industry. in the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., recycled lead market size is projected to surpass $19 bn by 2026.



