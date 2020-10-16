Recycled Plastics Market by End Use, Additives Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 – 2027 : W. Plastics, SUEZ, B&B Plastics, Recycled Plastics Industri

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently published a new comprehensive research report on the Recycled Plastics market titled 'Global Recycled Plastics Market Forecast to 2027'. The report assesses critical aspects of the industry along with the crucial drivers, threats, latest and emerging trends, growth prospects, and a competitive landscape mapping. The study presents accurate and industry-verified data for the readers and clients to understand the complete working of the industry and gain a competitive edge over other players. The report covers investors and stakeholders operating in the industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of the new entrants emerging in the industry.



The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributing factor to the Recycled Plastics market growth. The pandemic has caused serious impacts on the Recycled Plastics industry and has resulted in a dynamic market and demand changes. The report covers the complete impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market. Moreover, the report offers a futuristic outlook of a post-COVID-19 scenario and covers the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Recycled Plastics market and its key segment.



Market Dynamics:

Based on the regional bifurcation, the Recycled Plastics market provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading geographies and is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The assessment includes past and recent developments in the industry, regional growth, market size, market share, and competitive landscape mapping based on players located in each key region. The report further offers a country-wise and regional analysis.



Competitive Landscape:

The report segments the Recycled Plastics market based on the players, types, applications and regions. The key companies profiled in the report W. Plastics, SUEZ, B&B Plastics, Recycled Plastics Industries, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc. and Green Line Polymers. The report further covers strategic initiatives taken by each player in order to gain a robust footing in the market and expand their global reach. This includes mergers and acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, partnerships, and others.



Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Recycled Plastics Market on the basis of type, application, scrap and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

- Polyethylene (PE):

- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

- Polypropylene (PP)

- Polystyrene (PS)

- Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Packaging

- Textiles

- Furniture

- Electricals



Scraps (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Rigid:

- Bottle

- Containers

- Furniture

- Non-rigid:

- Films

- Wrappers

- Others



For a deeper understanding of the Recycled Plastics market on a global scale, the market is further segmented in key geographies of the world. This includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers macro- and micro-economic factors, production and consumption ratio, and supply and demand ratio of each sub-segment and segment in each region.



The study is all-inclusive of the consumption and production ratio, product types and applications, import/export, demand and supply gap, CAGR, market share and size, price analysis, and profit margins. The report provides insightful information about the strategic developments in the industry to assist the readers in making strategic investment and business decisions.



Key Offerings of the Global Recycled Plastics Market Report:

- Drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and growth prospects

- Regional analysis of the manufacturers along with production, consumption, and export/import

- Comprehensive competitive landscape mapping

- Strategic recommendations for established players and new entrants

- Supply chain trends, latest technological developments, product advancements, and strategic developments

- Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their product portfolio and business overview



