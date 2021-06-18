Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Recycling Bags Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Recycling Bags Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Recycling Bags. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Berry Global Inc. (United States),The Clorox Company (United States),Novolex (United States),Reynolds Consumer Products (United States),Inteplast Group, Ltd. (United States),Poly-America, L.P. (United States),International Plastics, Inc. (United States),Four Star Plastics (United States),Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.) (United Arab Emirates),NOVPLASTA, s.r.o., (Slovakia).



Definition:

Recycling bags and compost or biodegradable bags are used for such as food scraps and plastic packaging. Consumption of recycling bags are rising globally and can be attributed to the rising population in emerging economies, resulting in an increase in the generation of waste. An increase in disposable incomes and rising awareness about hygiene are expected to lead to the high consumption of recycling bags, this has led to significant growth of the global recycling bags market in the forecast period.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Recycling Bags Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Penetration of Trash Bags in Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

Rapid Urbanization and Economic Development

Increasing Awareness of Hygiene



Challenges:

Environmental Damage and Risk to Biodiversity



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Compostable Recycling Bags

Rising Use of Oxo-Biodegradable Additives



The Global Recycling Bags Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Drawstring Bags, Star Sealed Bags, Wavetop, C-fold, Flat Seal, Gusset Seal, Others), Capacity (Up to 5 Gallons, 5 to 9 Gallons, 10 to 14 Gallons, 15 to 29 Gallons, 30 to 34 Gallons, 35 to 49 Gallons, 50 Gallons and Above), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Material (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Bio-Degradable Polyethylene, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



