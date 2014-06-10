New Energy market report from Euromonitor International: "Recycling of Metal Waste and Scrap in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The Saudi Arabian recycling of metal waste and scrap market shrinks by 18% over the review period although the market's value rises by 9% in 2012, supported by high steel demand in the country. Trade margins comprise 35% of the market size in 2012, although the share of trade margins plummets 26 percentage points over the review period. The value of local recycling of metal waste and scrap services declines by 39% over the review period to reach SR554 million in 2012. Profits decrease by 41% during the review period to reach SR413 million in 2012, while profitability contracts by three percentage points to 75%. The value of local services provided to foreign ventures plummets by 51% throughout the review period and comprises 65% of product output in 2012. The industry is rather concentrated as the five largest players account for more than half of total production in 2010.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Recycling of Metal Waste and Scrap in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 371. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Recycling of Metal Waste and Scrap in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 371 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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