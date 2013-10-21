Red 5 Server Chris Black Selected to Talk in cPanel Conference

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Red5 Server, a reputed company known for providing readymade Media Server solutions necessary for live broadcasts and video chats is introducing a host of new offers for the customers subscribing for its dedicated servers. Chris Black, the Customer Support Manager of Red5 Server will deliver the keynote address in the 2013 cPanel Conference. This annual meeting to be held from September 30th to October 2nd in New Orleans will feature Mr. Chris Black talking on the topic "The Future of Web Hosting". Red5 being a pioneer in presenting servers solutions is ranked # 7 in the Crain's list of top 50 fast growing companies in Chicago. Chris Black plays a vital role in making the company appear in the annual list of CRN 500 companies. The CRN 500 list provides details about all the major IT channel providers in North America especially in SaaS.



Businesses which choose to have a website often go for having a dedicated served which is capable of handling thousands of viewers at a time. As live events broadcast concept became popular, a new service, providing media servers ready to stream started to emerge. From dedicated servers to Virtual Private Server VPS which allow several websites to work on one physical server, without altering their speed, loading time and clarity. Websites running on Virtual Servers are near hard to identify as their performance is not compromised the least bit.



Improved efficiency and low cost make several web hosting companies use virtual private server VPS. Red5 Server is a company excelling in providing such services to the web hosting companies. Red 5 Server offers a plethora of services for the customers who need to broadcast live events, be it sports, church events on their own marriage. Any issues with their website hosting will be solved within 2 to 4 hours’ time. The customers will receive clear report as to what their problem is within 6 hours of registering a complaint or raising a ticket. Most of the technical issues are solved within an hour or two. They provide free installation services for server oriented software like Perl modules, Imagemagick, Ruby on Rails, red5 and wowza media server. They offer free backup restoration services in case of emergencies. Free software upgraded will be done every month automatically.



Switching from one server to another is quite easy as the company takes up the responsibility of transferring your data safely from the old server to the cloud, VPS or other physical server. Red 5 Server has an expert team which is quite proficient in handling server related issues like debugging errors, running system compatibility checks and patching bugs etc. Red5 Server understands the importance of the customers’ business and strives to provide the dedicated server quality browsing experience in virtual server. Chris Black has ample experience dealing with various types of businesses which came forward to use virtual servers in the past decade and a strong technical background. Assumptions are high as to what the manager has to say about the most important technology which will shape the future of web hosting.



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For more inquiries, please contact

Website: - http://www.red5server.com/

244 5th Ave # 1477

New York, NY 10001

USA

Phone: - 1-212-252-2449