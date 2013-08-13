Red Apple Buffet Named One of the Most Popular Restaurants in Chicago by Customers and Industry Experts

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The Red Apple Buffet of Chicago is consistently recognized as one of the most popular Chicago restaurants by its customers and industry experts. This restaurant has a long held reputation of being a place that serves gourmet-style meals in a buffet setting and that offers some of the best customer service in the city. These two factors are the main reason that Red Apple Buffet has remained so popular with diners over the years.



The restaurant was founded to provide food that is delicious and unique. It has long been known for its variety of Polish dishes that taste like they came directly from a Polish kitchen. In addition, the buffet is filled with various dishes from around the world. When diners experience the variety and quality of the Red Apple Buffet they are quite surprised that a Chicago buffet offers this type of quality food. Many who visit the Red Apple Buffet describe it with words like “great”, “delicious” and “glorious.”



It’s not just customers who sing the praises of the restaurant. Industry experts and restaurant critics are consistently naming the Red Apple Buffet one of the best and most popular Chicago restaurants. As far back as 1990, the restaurant has been getting positive reviews from media outlets like USAToday, Chicago Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, Channel 7 TV News and Zagat’s. Red Apple Buffet is also consistently named the best Chicago buffet in the annual Chicago Reader’s survey of best places in the City.



Red Apple Buffet is open daily, from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 AM until 9:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. It has two locations on North Milwaukee Avenue in the heart of Chicago and in addition to its delicious buffet, the restaurant also offers catering services.



About Red Apple Buffet

Red Apple Buffet is a buffet style restaurant located in Chicago. The restaurant serves traditional Polish dishes as well as various dishes from around the world. To find out more about the Red Apple Buffet, please visit http://www.redapplebuffet.com



For Media Contact:

Company name: Red Apple Buffet

Location: Chicago, IL

Email: order.redapple@gmail.com

Website: http://www.redapplebuffet.com