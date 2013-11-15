Red Cherry Announces a New Service for Seamless Upgrade of Websites to Web 2.0 Architecture

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Established in 1999 as a Calgary web design company, Red Cherry has been serving up the best in digital marketing and software development for clients in Canada and the USA. From web development to apps development, remarketing and top quality web design we are constantly at work to increase your ROI. Red Cherry ensures that you only get top-level service at the best price. Our portfolio represents over ten years of quality and experienced work. See why our clients ten years ago are still happy to be our clients today!. Enable your website to be a part of new generation of websites, that are more user-friendly, elegant, faster and more interactive using the latest technologies that are ready to make optimum use of future browser upgrades.



Red Cherry Web Design, based in Calgary AB Canada, is a pioneer in Web Design Calgary and Development since 1999. They have made their mark in the Internet arena by developing advanced Web based applications. Their affordable web solutions in this competitive environment provide best value for their clients from across the globe.



Red Cherry Web Design makes every effort to upgrade their technologies and keep up with the pace of ever changing internet world. They have been developing Web 2.0 applications and components even before the term Web 2.0 came into existence.



They have now announced and added a new independent service to facilitate all kinds of business websites to step into the exciting generation of Web 2.0 sites. The novel part of this service is seamless upgrade of your existing website into faster, user-friendly, elegant and more interactive using the latest technologies that are ready to make optimum use of future browser updates.



This seamless upgrade does not necessarily mean major design changes, although you can opt for change in graphic interface. It is more of a technological upgrade with optional features and addition of functionality to conform to the Web 2.0 concepts. It would comprise smart utilization of a combination of AJAX (asynchronous JavaScript and XML), RIA (Rich Internet Applications), XML, CSS, XHTML, Advanced JavaScript and RSS along with current server side technologies ASP, ASP.NET, PHP, etc…



Web 2.0 is not only a current trend, but a platform to facilitate proper optimization of your website for search engines. This makes imperative for you to consider upgrade of your existing website to rise to the top of search engine results. Owing to this, Red Cherry Web Design also offers free detailed SEO audit package worth $300 along with this website upgrade service.



For more information please visit our website at Software Services Calgary



About Red Cherry

Red Cherry provides top-notch app development, custom software development, web design and branding that can be all integrated into a digital marketing strategy. We see your project through, from conception to planning, design, development and marketing. At Red Cherry, we love what we do and it shows through our satisfied clients. We made it happen for them. Let us make it happen for you!We have over 10 years of industry experience with a proven track record. We provide clear and transparent results with quality assurance on all of our software products. Bottom line for our clients is their ROI and complete satisfaction.