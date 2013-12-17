Red Cherry Announces Launch of New Local SEO Services

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Businesses looking for a web design service provider in Calgary Canada that can provide them with end-to-end solutions for all their online needs has A Fresh Web Design to rely on. The company recently introduced new services that will help companies establish an effective online presence.



“The only way to see satisfactory and consistent results is to implement a well-balanced solution that addresses the multiple issues that may arise from doing business online,” said Dan Carter, president of Red Cherry Web Design Calgary Canada. “This is why we continue to expand our services so that we can meet all of our clients’ needs.”



Last month, search engine giant Google implemented a new search algorithm called Hummingbird that will still rely upon the Penguin/Panda updates. This has inadvertently affected the rankings of websites, especially those of small businesses that are unable to keep up with Google’s constant updates. To help businesses adapt to the changes that Google has implemented, A Fresh Web Design has introduced a new service for its Calgary Canada web design and SEO clients-- the Google Hummingbird survival strategy. With this new service offering, businesses that experienced downgrades to their Google ranking can get help from A Fresh Web Design to recover their old search ranks.



Because Google’s goal in making changes to its search algorithm is to enhance the internet users’ experience, the changes are not bad for businesses at all. Google wants internet users to easily find the information that they are looking for. This could also mean good things for businesses that do their SEO right, because the clients that end up visiting their websites are most likely looking for the services that they offer.



Old SEO methods of keyword “stuffing”, spamming, and other unnatural link building techniques can be detrimental to the success of a business. With new filters in place, a good business must get on Google’s side and create high quality websites that really provide users with the information that they are looking for.



To support the Google Hummingbird survival strategy that the company is offering to clients, A Fresh Web Design has also launched two other services which include online reputation management, and press release services to help local businesses get the online ranking they are looking for. Both services are designed to establish a strong brand, an essential component to online success. First page ranking helps in getting sales leads; it is the company’s reputation that seals the deal.



About Red Cherry Web Design Calgary Canada

Red Cherry Web Design Calgary Canada is a professional web design and development company with 18 years of experience developing websites that rank well on major search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing. The company also offers programming, SEO, and graphic design. http://www.redcherryinc.ca/