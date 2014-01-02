Red Cherry Digital Calgary Canada's Leading Digital Solutions Firm Announces Plans for 'Pay for SEO Performance'

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary has helped thousands of small and large businesses in some of the most competitive regions and markets across the world to dominate search engines. How have they done it? The answer lies in the world’s most popular search engine, and a technique called SEO. SEO Company, Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary is now offering Pay For SEO Performance plans to its customers.



Following are the Terms & Conditions of Pay for Performance SEO Plans



To Sign up for this plan, one will have to start with at least 5 Keywords with a maximum of 80 Keywords.



The ideal time for delivery of top 5, 10, 15 and 20 rankings is between 3-10 months and can increase in view of the competition of targeted keywords.



There is no monthly fee when keywords are not found on top 1-20 positions of Google.



Rankings will be measured for Google only.



The one-time setup fees per keyword is non-refundable.



All above SEO plans are based on ethical SEO techniques as per Google's SEO guidelines standards.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary’s Pay for Performance SEO Packages Guarantees:





With their Pay for Performance SEO Packages, after a nominal one-time setup fee ‘YOU PAY US ONLY WHEN YOU GET RESULTS’ (when the keywords hit the top 5 or 10 or 15 or 20 on Google).



Substantial increase in targeted online traffic that will drastically increase the website's exposure to potential customers.



The benefits of Pay for Performance SEO Plans



Lowers the risk and payment should be made only when the keywords rank in Top 1-20 positions of Google.



The ranking commitment of 1-20 on Google set's the plan into pragmatic, concrete terms, with management responsibilities.



Track the website's growth with detailed reports on ranking.



The plan offers complete value for money.



Google-certified team dedicated 24X7 for assured results



200+ professionals catering and revamping the website



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary

One of the premier providers of SEO Services, Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary not only serve the purpose of increasing a client's website visibility on major search engines, but it also helps solve various technical problems of a website like providing a client with unique content to keep the website away from getting slapped by the Google Panda, improvise on methods to improve lost rankings, helps fight better with the bounce rates, maximize the rate of return on investment for advertising budget and many other such services. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/ , http://www.actionmarine.ca/ , http://actiontree.ca/



SEO should be a part of every websites marketing mix, they deliver result for companies around the world so if one wants Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary, Canada's #1 SEO Company to help with their big plans that also includes reputation management then they would take their own initiative to chat about Calgary's finest SEO Service offerings.



Visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/ or call +1 888 401 6668 for more information about the SEO Plans and Web Design Calgary and other services provided by Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary.