Red Cherry Digital Calgary Canada's Leading Digital Solutions Firm Discusses Effects of Responsive Website on SEO

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Recently, Matt Cutts, Head of Search Spam – Google, released a video note in which he provided an answer to the question that has haunt webmasters from time and time again. The question he answered was whether to go for responsive website for once and for all or to develop a different mobile website for users keeping Google pagerank and web search rank in view.



In the video, Mr. Cutts stated that there is no SEO disadvantage in using responsive design instead of separate mobile URLs. He further clarified his point by pointing out that, there is no duplication of efforts when it comes to linking and Pagerank as the content is same for website on any platform. Instead, this adds to the benefits of responsive website over mobile URLs.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Canada's #1 SEO Company, discussed this statement from Dan Carter, CEO at Red Cherry Digital Solutions, said, “This statement from Mr. Cutts will help in clearing the doubt that webmasters used to have regarding model of their website. We have always favored responsive websites over conventional one and mobile one as it reduces duplication and keywords remains same on any platform.”



“Responsive websites gives the users familiar feel of the website on mobile as the site remains same, only page has been re-sized according to the screen resolution,” he further added.



There are many web design companies catering the need of responsive web design, but Red Cherry Digital Solutions , Calgary's #1 web design company, has always provided its clients with proven results. The web design company, along with Red Cherry Digital Solutions, has helped thousands of clients from all over the world by providing them with reliable responsive design and business centric SEO result.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/