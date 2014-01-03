Red Cherry Digital Calgary Canada's Leading Digital Solutions Firm Profit by Search Discusses Google Search Algorithm for SmartPhones

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Google has started to make adjustments to its search rankings appearing on smartphones, a move which was long pending after Google announced it in June. Google announced that it will change its current method and will be taking in account the sites which offer better mobile user experience while showing up the results. This new strategy by Google was closely studied at Profit By Search.



The changes that Google make in its search algorithm analysis for smartphones are aiming address sites that are misconfigured for smartphone users. Google has started to slap penalties on such sites.



“Google has started to adjust its ranking alogrithm for smartphones and new algorithm is based upon providing better user experience to smartphone users.” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO at Profit By Search.



“Smartphone misconfiguration errors app interstitials or homepage redirects, and smartphone-only errors such as unplayable videos, etc. are included in new updates in search algorithm for mobiles. Website(s) which offend these rules are bound to see their ranking taking a dip in near future, when this algorigthm will be put in use globally.” he further added.



Smartphone users make up for a huge market for business and having a mobile website or mobile app is a must for any business these days. Only having a website won't help business but they also need to have their website ranking well on Google search results in order to see the business flourish. Therefore, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has also become an unavoidable tool for business looking forward to take their trading to mobile.



If a website has been affected by this recent update and the webmaster is looking for a solution, consult the Web Design and White Hat SEO company in Calgary, Red Cherry Digital Solutions



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/