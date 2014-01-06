Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary Discusses Discusses Rap Genius's Link Scheme That Was Penalized by Google

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary is a reputed name in the industry of Search Engine Marketing (SEM) because of its clean techniques that are valid according to Google’s publisher guidelines. Profit By Search has been in the industry since the concept of search engines came into existence. Since then, the company has maintained its goodwill and to keep up with the good job the company organizes meeting every weekend in order to keep all its resources updated about the latest trends of the industry. This time the topic of discussion was Google’s penalty on Rap genius’s link scheme.



“John Marbach outed Rap Genius for masking a link building scheme as an affiliate program. Right before Christmas, Matt Cutts posted first on Hacker News and then on Twitter that Google is looking into it. A day later, Rap Genius was penalized by Google and no longer ranks top for their own name.” said a spokesperson.



John Marbach then reached out and documented what Rap Genius was looking for, which was keyword rich anchor text links on related blog posts. This was in exchange for tweeting the blog post, resulting in a lot of traffic to the blogger’s site. Therefore, not in exchange for direct payment, but in exchange for publicity.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Canada has helped thousands of clients from all the world in attaining better ranking on Google search results using their White Hat SEO techniques. Therefore, their clients have enjoyed a sustained ranking even after countless search engine algorithm updates from Google.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/