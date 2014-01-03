Red Cherry Digital Solutions Calgary Discusses Effects of Broken HTML Links on SEO

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Broken HTML links are links that lead to pages that do not exist on that particular address. When clicking on a broken link, the page user lands at is called a 404 error page, a standard HTTP response that indicates that the requested URL doesn’t exist.



Does Google penalize sites with broken links? The answer to this question was shared by Matt Cutts, Head of Search Spam at Google. Mr. Cutts cleared the air over this issue by stating, that Google does not penalize websites because of broken HTML links as there will be huge number of websites in that category.



Mr. Cutts also said that if websites with broken HTML links were to be penalized, users will not be able to see good content due to presence of a broken link, it will not appear in search results. Broken links may become a factor in Google rankings in future but as of now, it is not.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Canada, Calgary's #1 SEO Company, discussed the effects of broken HTML links on SEO. Dan Carter, CEO – Red Cherry Digital Solutions Canada, said, “We have always warned our clients about the presence of broken links on their websites. Some web spammers make broken links to have better rankings and as of now it is not affecting the rankings but as Mr. Cutts said that broken links maybe considered for page ranking in future, we advise all webmasters to keep a check on broken links on their websites.”



Red Cherry Digital Solutions Canada has helped thousands of clients from all the world in attaining better ranking on Google search results using their White Hat SEO techniques. Therefore, their clients have enjoyed a sustained ranking even after countless search engine algorithm updates from Google.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/