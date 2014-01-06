Red Cherry Digital Solutions Is #1 SEO Calgary Company, #1 Web Design & Development Company, # 1 RPO Agency

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- It’s a pleasure introducing http://www.redcherryinc.ca/. Canada's #1 360° New Media Company Specializing in Web Site Design & Development, Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Red Cherry Digital Solutions & Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Red Cherry Digital Solutions By RPO.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions .is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified company, having base at Calgary Canda, the IT and Business hub of Canada and are in New Media Business since September 1997 and have over 170 people in our team.



About our 3 Brands:



Red Cherry Digital Solutions: #1 SEO Calgary Company offering SEO Services Canada & Link Building Canada to SEO Company Canada



Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Believes If a Website Keywords Ranks on Page 1 of Search Engine's like Google, Yahoo & Bing, Results can be better than Super Bowl ads, Airport Billboards, Magazine Inserts and Blimps. But drop to page two and the website might as well be invisible, As per a study by eMarketer.com in 2011 said that "only 17% of searchers bothered to move past the first page of their search results." Thereby Red Cherry Digital Solutions concludes that, Keywords Ranking on or beyond Page 2 is good for tracking trends but has almost no business value.



Now the million dollar question is of how a Website can Rank on Page 1 of Search Engines?



Answer to this Million Dollar Question is a technique called Search Engine Optimization (SEO) that employs a combination of factors to help a website achieve higher rankings in major search engines organically.



If a website get the above factors right, then this would cement that Website's Rankings on Page 1 of all the Major Search Engines. But If a website Owner doesn't have the time or expertise to Manage his SEO Campaign then they have the option to Choose one of Red Cherry Digital Solutions's SEO Plans where one of Red Cherry Digital Solutions's SEO Experts will manage the SEO Campaign and will ensure Page 1 listings for all the selected Keywords.



Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an industry where no one can guarantee #1 position in search engine results pages. If someone does so, all the so called "Expert" is trying to do is sell 'snake charm oil'. Our Commitments to clients is based upon over a decade of experience in getting clients listed on page 1, top 5 or top 3 positions for all their targeted keywords. Moreover, if Red Cherry Digital Solutions doesn't get the promised positions within the stipulated period of time, our best brains will continue working on the project free of charge for up to a period of six month till we position the keywords keywords at the top of search results.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions: #1 Web Design Canada & Web Development Calgary Company



Red Cherry Digital Solutions is an Offshore Web Design & Web Development Company Specializing in PHP Programming, ASP.Net Programming, AJAX Programming, RoR Programming, Custom programmed Content Management & E-Commerce Solutions/ Open source Customized Content Management & E-Commerce Solutions, Web 2.0 Designing ( 100% table less or div based designs) developed in xhtml / css as per the w3c guidelines and Rich Internet Applications (RIA's) are applications built using Adobe Flash Flex AIR Action Script, Adobe Flex, Adobe Flex(AIR), Microsoft Silverlight, Sun JAVAFX & AJAX and Web 2.0 Application Development Company from Canada.



At Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Most of Our Business comes from Volume Clients/Partners that are Primarily Web Design & Web Development Companies based in North America, Europe, & Australia and have more than 50 such relationships across the Globe.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions provides 2 Types of Sub-Contracting Options to our Partners:



Our clients can hire their Own team of Dedicated Programmer(s) & Designer(s) from Red Cherry Digital Solutions, who will work dedicated and exclusively on their Projects for 176hrs/mo and will provide daily work status reports at close of play. Dedicated Resources can be easily reached on all the IM'S, Email, Phone etc.



If the Partner Doesn’t require a dedicated team of programmer(s), they also have the option to sub-contract all their web design & development requirements to Red Cherry Digital Solutions on a project basis, where Red Cherry Digital Solutions agrees with our partners on total project cost before project commencement, the cost is calculated on basis of project specifications provided by the client.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions is Canada's First Magento Canada Certified Solutions Partner.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions: #1 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Agency



At Red Cherry Digital Solutions 70% of Our Business comes from Recruitment Agencies/Partners mainly Prime 1st tier Vendors in North America and have more than 30 such relationships, In all these relationships Red Cherry Digital Solutions keeps their Identity obscure to the end client and just act as an extension to our Partners company and this has enabled us to work with Prime 1st tier Vendors on their Tech requisitions for Fortune 500 companies like IBM, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Microsoft, Accenture, Adobe, TCS, Etc.



Our Internet Researchers/Sourcers and Recruiters are experienced and qualified college graduates with excellent computer skills, Internet savvy. They know popular software packages, databases; spreadsheets; use advanced internet search techniques, x-raying, flipping, peel back, boolean search, compile data in spreadsheet or database.



They have exposure on many vendor job boards and databases e.g. Monster, Dice, CareerBuilder, Computerjobs, HotJobs, search tools, search engines, user clubs, forums, alumni, associations, directories, conferences/seminars, and related industry information available on the internet.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/