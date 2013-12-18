Red Cherry Discusses Benefits of White Hat Search Engine Optimization on Internet Marketing

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Over the years, Google has rolled out several updates in its search engine analysis algorithm and while it left many websites totally devastated, it also helped some of the websites rank better. What is the secret behind those websites on which Google was all so merciful? The answer lies in the internet marketing strategy put in use by the webmasters of those website(s).



There are no certain ingredients behind their success, but a common method adopted by all and that is White Hat Search Engine Optimization (SEO). White Hat SEO is like the holy-grail for internet marketing, the difference being it is visible to all but adopted by a few. White Hat SEO uses the guidelines set by Google for better search results in a fair way and while the results through this method will take some time, the effect will be everlasting.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Canada's #1 SEO Company, discussed the difference between White Hat SEO and Black Hat SEO (spamming). Abhinav Girdhar, CEO at Red Cherry Digital Solutions, said, “To make online presence of your website felt, it is necessary to give internet marketing of your website to professional SEOs. It is also mandatory to keep a check on what services are offered by the SEO Company hired.”



“Black Hat SEO may help you get better ranking in a short span of time, but the methods used by them will be detected over the time and at that time your website will be as good as dead. On the contrary, White Hat SEO uses all the guidelines set up by Google for better rankings, and this may take time as all good things take, but the results will be everlasting.” he further added.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions listed some steps that may help website(s) in ranking better on Google search results through White Hat SEO such as adding an FAQ section and updating it regularly, answering questions on website pages, promote all content on social networks, answer question with video and properly title in YouTube, etc.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Digital Solutions and is India's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website.



For more information about their SEO & PPC services, please visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/