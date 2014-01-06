Red Cherry Discusses Discusses Impact of Number of Pages on Rankings After Google's Latest Update

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- When Search Engine Optimizers (SEOs) around the world were busy finding out what's new in Google's update Humming Bird, Google released another one to bring chaos in the SEO world. SEOs all around the world can easily be seen looking for a way to protect their websites from getting blacklisted on Google's Search Result.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions , Canada's No.1 SEO Company, has been keeping a close eye on Google updates over the years, and the company has been putting in its best efforts to protect its client's rankings after the update and it is due to their hard work that ranking of their client websites are not effected even after countless algorithm updates from Google.



This week, Red Cherry Digital Solutions organized a meeting to discuss impact of number of pages hosted on a website on the ranking of the website. The meeting was held with aim to improve and retain ranking of websites after Google's latest update – Penguin 2.1. The new search analysis update has been named Penguin 2.1 and it is an extension to Penguin. This algorithm is aimed at providing better results to user queries making it even more difficult for people who spam its search results or purposely violate Google publisher guidelines to have a better rank on Google search results.



“In the latest update, Google has made it difficult for webspammers to secure rankings for their websites. Backlinks are totally ignored and the websites which are dependent on white hat SEO techniques are benefitting from this update,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO at Red Cherry Digital Solutions.



“We have observed that more number of pages doesn't necessarily means higher rankings. More pages means that one can have more keywords in his pages and more links to his websites which can have an indirect impact on the ranking of a website. Our observation was confirmed by Matt Cutts, head search spam at Google, who clarified about this subject on Monday,” he further added.



Ranking of many websites were affected badly after the recent update from Google and some low ranking websites were doing better. Those who acted timely were back on the rankings and those who didn’t work smartly have suffered the most from this update.



The update ensures that 'white hat' Search Engine Optimization will be awarded for their hard work while webspammers will be punished accordingly. If a website has been affected by this recent update and the webmaster is looking for a solution, consult White Hat SEO company in Calgary Canada – Red Cherry Digital Solutions to take this update for benefit.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/