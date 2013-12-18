Red Cherry Discusses Effect of Google's New Search Algorithm Update

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Earlier this month, Google released new search algorithm update Penguin 2.1. This update is an extension to Penguin 2.0. This algorithm is aimed at providing better results to user queries making it even more difficult for people who spam its search results or purposely violate Google publisher guidelines to have a better rank on Google search results.



After this update, all of the MugShots web sites were sidelined by Google in its search results. Websites like MugShots, BustedMugShots used to rank high in Google but after this update their rankings have been affected badly.



Red Cherry Web Solutions, Canada's No.1 SEO Services Company, has been keeping a close eye on Google updates over the years and the company has been putting in its best efforts to protect its client's rankings after the update and it is due to their hard work that ranking of their client websites are not effected even after countless algorithm updates from Google.



“In the latest update, Google has downgraded rankings for MugShots Websites, this is an good move for people who were charged with some crime but later on were found to be innocent,” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO at Red Cherry Web Solutions.



“While this is good for certain people, it will also have some bad effects as people will not be able to know whether the person they are dealing with has a criminal account or not,” he further added.



Ranking of many websites, including MugShots websites, were affected badly after the recent update from Google and some low ranking websites were doing better. Those who acted timely were back on the rankings and those who didn’t work smartly have suffered the most from this update.



The update ensures that 'white hat' Search Engine Optimization will be awarded for their hard work while webspammers will be punished accordingly. If a website has been affected by this recent update and the webmaster is looking for a solution, consult White Hat SEO company in Canada - Red Cherry Web Solutions to take this update for benefit.



About Red Cherry Web Solutions

Red Cherry Web Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Web Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website.



For more information about their SEO & PPC services, please visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/