Red Cherry Discusses Effects of Meta Description on SEO

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Over the years, there have been discussions about the effects of meta tag description on SEO practices. What type of meta tags are suitable for better ranking or does duplicate meta tag effects the ranking of website in Google's Search Results? Such kinds of questions have haunted webmasters over and over again. Today, the air over this issue was cleared by Mr. Matt Cutts, Head – Search Spam at Google.



In a video note released today, Mr. Cutts advised webmasters to avoid duplicate meta tags on their website. He said that it is better to have no meta tag description rather than duplicate meta tag description. This may cause problem with website's ranking in Google Search Results. Mr. Cutts went on to say that it is better to leave meta tag description blank and let Google auto-create snippets for it instead of going with duplicate meta tag.



Mr. Cutts’s views on this issue were discussed thoroughly at Red Cherry , Canada's #1 SEO Company. Dan Carter, CEO at Red Cherry , said, “Meta tag description plays an important role in identifying a website. Therefore, it is necessary to have meta tags unique for every important page such as home page or the page on which services are offered. This helps in attaining better rankings in Google Search Results.”



“It is better to let Google auto-create snippets for your website rather than using duplicate meta tag as it will effect website's ranking in Google Search Results”, he further added.



About Red Cherry

Red Cherry is Canada's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website.



For more information about their SEO & PPC services, please visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/