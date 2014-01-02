Red Cherry Discusses Guest Blogging and Its Effect on Rankings in Search Engines

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- On 10th December 2013, Matt Cutts, Head – Search Spam at Google, released a video note in which he discussed Guest Blogging abuse and spam on the rise because of it. Heads in Search Engine Optimization starts rolling when Mr. Cutts says anything and this time he pointed out several issues related to guest blogging and spamming.



In the video note, Mr. Cutts gave advice to guest bloggers and said to avoid spamming as it will hurt their ranking. He advised guest bloggers not to make guest blogging as the only link building strategy, to avoid sending thousands of mails to various sites for guest blogging, avoid using same article on different sites and don't stretch the topic over and over again.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Calgary's #1 SEO Company, has been keeping a close eye on any update that is coming from Google over the years and the company has been putting in its best efforts to protect its client's rankings after every update. This matter was discussed thoroughly by the experienced SEOs at the company.



“We advise guest bloggers to avoid abusing and spamming on blogs and provide informative material to end users. It was a very informative note from Mr. Cutts and we believe that guest bloggers will pay attention to it before it is penalized by Google.” said, Dan Carter, CEO at Red Cherry Digital Solutions.



About Red Cherry Digital Solutions

Red Cherry Digital Solutions is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions Inc. and is Calgary's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry Digital Solutions specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website. Some of our clients are https://www.origination.ca/, http://www.actionmarine.ca/, http://actiontree.ca/.



For more information about their Web Design Software, SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/