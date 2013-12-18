Red Cherry Discusses Guideline for Links Per Page

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Recently, Matt Cutts, Head – Search Spam at Google, released a video note in which he discussed new changes in guidelines for links per page from Google. Heads in Search Engine Optimization starts rolling when Mr. Cutts says anything and when the topic was related to site being getting penalized by Google, it was natural to cause webmasters looking ways to check the number of links present on their page.Red Cherry discussed about the change in the guidelines and what websmasters should do in order to have a healthy ranking in search results.



In the video note, Mr. Cutts said that Google has dropped its policy of 100 links per page as of now but the search engine will take action if the links are spammy and affects the quality of the content on the page. Mr. Cutts said that if a page has three links A, B and C then the page-rank will be divided by three and if there are 100 links on a page then page rank will be divided by hundred and so on, but site getting penalized because of number of links on its pages are less. Penalty from Google will be imposed on sites where the links are spammy and are irrelevant.



Red Cherry, Canada's #1 SEO Company, has been keeping a close eye on any update that is coming from Google over the years and the company has been putting in its best efforts to protect its client's rankings after every update. This matter was discussed thoroughly by the experienced SEOs at the company.



Dan Carter, CEO at Red Cherry, said, “Links these days plays a little role in ranking and getting penalized because of them is a big gamble to invest in. We advice webmasters to keep number of links on their pages in check and promote a healthy environment for internet to flourish.”



“It was a very informative note from Mr. Cutts and we believe that webmasters will remove poor quality links from their sites before they are penalized by Google.” he further added.



About Red Cherry

Red Cherry is the search arm of Red Cherry Interactive Solutions and is Canada's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Red Cherry specializes in ensuring that small & medium businesses gets prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website.



For more information about their SEO & PPC services, please visit: http://www.redcherryinc.ca/