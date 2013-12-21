Red Cherry Discusses the Recent Effects of Snitching Content on Search Engine Optimization

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2013 -- On 4th December 2013, Matt Cutts, Head – Search Spam at Google, released a video note in which he discussed snitching content and its effect on ranking of a website. Heads in Search Engine Optimization starts rolling when Mr. Cutts says anything and when the topic was related to site getting penalized by Google. It was natural to cause web-masters looking ways to check plagiarism present on their page.



In the video note, Mr. Cutts said that snitching of content from different sources and putting them together in one doesn't leads up to unique content and sites doing so will rank lower. He also said that other search engines like Yahoo hates this method and considers it as spam. Google doesn't like if someone takes quote from others without a lot of unique content as far as the ranking goes, this was clear from Mr. Cutts's video note. Websites practicing such activities will sooner or later attract penalty from Google for doing so.



Mr. Cutts quoted Wikipedia as an example where this practice is accepted and said thought the content on wikipedia is from different sources but it is presented and written in such a method that it becomes useful as well as unique content.



Red Cherry Digital Solutions, Calgary's #1 SEO Company, has been keeping a close eye on any update that is coming from Google over the years and the company has been putting in its best efforts to protect its client's rankings after every update. This matter was discussed thoroughly by the experienced SEOs at the company.



Dan Carter, CEO at Red Cherry Digital Solutions, said, “Snitching of content is nothing but just another form of plagiarism. It is very much important for a website to have unique and quality content written for ranking better on Google. We advice webmasters to keep a check on snitching of content on their pages and provide users with some unique information. ”



“It was a very informative note from Mr. Cutts and we believe that webmasters will surely react to it before they are penalized by Google.” he further added.



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