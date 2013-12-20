Red Cherry Is Now Offering 8% Discounts on Its Services

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Red Cherry's SEO packages range from a Bronze package, which is suited for those looking to get their website featured in the search engines, to a Platinum Package, designed to take the website to a whole new level even for very competitive search phrases. The company is offering 8% discounts on all its services.



Red Cherry’s SEO Plan Comprises of following Activities:



Search Engine Optimization

Design Search Engine Friendly Web Sites

Paid Submissions to Major Search Engines

Submissions to Industry Specific Engines

Submissions to Regional Engines

Regular Reporting & Monitoring of Web Site

Competitor Analysis & Monitoring Content Composition Services

Pay Per Click Campaigns

Link Popularity Services



SEO Company of Canada, Red Cherry is offering 10% discount on all its SEO Packages on this Eid, 26th January, 2013. To avail of this Discount, use the Coupon code ‘PBSREPUBLIC’.



About Red Cherry

One of the premier providers of SEO Services, Red Cherry not only serves the purpose of increasing a client's website visibility on major search engines, but it also helps solve various technical problems of a website like providing a client with unique content to keep the website away from getting slapped by the Google Panda, improvise on methods to improve lost rankings, helps fight better with the bounce rates, maximize the rate of return on investment for advertising budget and many other such services.



SEO should be a part of every websites' marketing mix, they deliver result for companies around the world so if one wants Red Cherry, Calgary's #1 SEO Company to help with their big plans then they would take their own initiative to chat about India's finest SEO Service offerings.



Established in 1999 as a Calgary web design company, Red Cherry has been serving up the best in digital marketing and software development for clients in Canada and the USA. From web development to apps development, remarketing and top quality web design we are constantly at work to increase your ROI. Red Cherry ensures that you only get top-level service at the best price. Our portfolio represents over ten years of quality and experienced work. See why our clients ten years ago are still happy to be our clients today!