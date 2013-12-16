Red Cherry Recently Made the Announcement About 10% Discounts on Prices of All Their Services

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Red Cherry Digital Solutions , a well known SEO Company in Calgary, a respected name in the field of the Internet marketing services, has made it easier for small enterprises and individual people to avail SEO services for their benefit. This SEO Firm Calgary is now offering its SEO services at a 10% discount for a limited period. This is an opportunity for the people who are willing to get high quality SEO services but can’t afford them. But, with this discount coming up, they can promote their websites at very reasonable prices. The company provides a robust range of the internet marketing services including PPC services Calgary, Link building, local listing, SMO services, conversion analysis, web marketing, reputation management and other host of services.



When contacted, a senior executive from Red Cherry Digital Solutions explained about this new discount offering. He said, “We are very pleased and contented to provide this much awaited discount on our services. Though discount was in planning for long but could not offer one or other reason. We know that Internet marketing is a vast field and it requires complete dedication on the part of an SEO service provider. It needs extensive knowledge of the most updated technology and a technique since it is among the fastest changing fields and one cannot afford to stick to one technology or method when it comes to promoting websites.”



About Red Cherry

Red Cherry, the SEO company Calgary, based in Canada, has been offering best Internet marketing services to companies of all sizes and individual website owners. Apart from the basic services, they provide all kinds of latest services based on the recent Google updates. In a way, they are a one-stop shop for all the requirements for internet marketing. They provide different packages that include different types of services. Their packages include Beginner, Starter, Superior, Progressive, Enterprise, Silver, Gold and Diamond and their price range is from $280 per month to $2499 per month.



He added further, “Since it is not possible for the common website owners to perform SEO of their website on their own, it is imperative to buy professional services from a good SEO Calgary Company that can help them achieve their target. However, due to escalating prices, some small companies and individual website owner find it difficult to buy these services. Now with our discounted prices, they can afford our well designed services without any hesitation. All they need to do is to visit our website, pick the services they need for their website and contact us. Alternatively, they can pick ready made packages to suit their requirements. Either way, we can help them in the best manner. If consulted for, our executives can help you pick the right services to suit your requirements.”



For more information, visit http://www.redcherryinc.ca/