Red Delivery Guy Announces Multiple Restaurant Delivery to Orange County

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Red Delivery Guy has announced new multiple restaurant delivery to Orange County. Now, consumers eager to share a meal, but with differing tastes can turn to this trusted food delivery provider to pick up from multiple locations. No longer do groups of people have to agree on ordering from only one restaurant. With Red Delivery's easy service, they can now order from a variety of restaurants and receive their variety of cuisines all at once.



While many people take advantage of restaurant food delivery , deciding what to eat in order to please every member of the group can be challenging. Red Delivery Guy provides food delivery in Irvine that suits every taste. Groups can simply go online and order local food delivery from any number of restaurants and have it all brought at the same time.



Red Delivery Guy provides food delivery in Orange County from any number of restaurants representing the best in ethnic and American cuisine. Irvine food delivery is simplified with Red Delivery Guy’s easy gourmet food delivery, including:



- Italian food delivery

- Korean BBQ in Irvine

- Indian food in Irvine

- Pizza delivery in Irvine

- Chinese food delivery in Irvine

- Hawaiian food in Irvine



No matter what type of food anyone in the group wants, it is easy to order from multiple restaurants with Red Delivery Guy’s system. Customers go online and place their orders. They can choose from any number of restaurants and create an order that includes all types of food. Once the order is placed, customers can pay online and have the food delivered right to their door.



Alternatively, the food can be picked up by Red Delivery Guy professionals and held at a central location for customer pickup; this is a great way to organize pickup of food in one trip for those who may want to bring food to a friend’s home or pick it up on the way home from work.



Red Delivery Guy offers options for food delivery and pickup that make it possible for everyone in the group to have the food he or she really wants without multiple trips to drive-through windows or walk-in restaurants.



With the help of Red Delivery Guy’s service, everyone can eat at once and enjoy what he or she craves.



About Red Delivery Guy

Red Delivery Guy is a food delivery service that supplies fresh restaurant food delivery to all of Orange County. Red Delivery Guy offers service to all Orange County cities and can supply delivery for almost any type of cuisine for individuals or groups. With online ordering and fast delivery service, Red Delivery Guy is the easiest way to get food in Orange County.



For More Information: http://www.reddeliveryguy.com