Red Delivery Guy Offers Vendors a New Market

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Restaurant owners have a chance to get their product to customers in an exciting new way. Red Delivery Guy offers restaurant food delivery to customers in Irvine, Anaheim and other Orange County cities in a fast, convenient way that will have them returning again and again. Vendors supply the advertising and Red Delivery Guy supplies the food delivery in Irvine and throughout Orange County.



Offering customers delivery of their food is a great way to take advantage of an untapped market. Many customers prefer to have food delivered to them at work or home rather than battling traffic, finding parking and going through the inconvenience of picking up food.



With Red Delivery Guy, vendors can offer customers delivery without maintaining and delivery fleet or employees to drive food to their homes. This relieves vendors from the problems of insurance and liability as well as the cost of maintaining vehicles, paying for gas and other expenses related to food delivery. Furthermore, Red Delivery Guy can guarantee rapid, on-time delivery so employees can focus on a vendor’s physical location rather than running food to customers.



The process is simple: vendors sign up to be put on the list of Red Delivery Guy’s local food delivery establishments. Customers contact Red Delivery Guy for their favorite food and pay when their orders are delivered. They can also pay online for food delivery in Orange County.



Red Delivery Guy provides Irvine food delivery services for a variety of restaurants including:



- Gourmet food delivery

- Italian food delivery

- Korean BBQ in Irvine

- Indian food in Irvine

- Pizza delivery in Irvine

- Chinese food delivery in Irvine

- Hawaiian food in Irvine



No matter what type of food a vendor serves, Red Delivery Guy can supply the delivery services for the restaurant, relieving store managers and owners of the hassle of providing delivery themselves while still allowing them the benefit of offering this service to customers.



Red Delivery Guy can represent any restaurant chains in Orange County and make deliveries for them, including:



- PF Changes Irvine

- CPK Irvine

- Subway Irvine

- McDonalds Irvine

- California Pizza Kitchen Irvine

- Coffee Bean Irvine



Red Delivery Guy can provide quick, reliable food delivery in Irvine, CA, for any restaurant or chain.



About Red Delivery Guy

Red Delivery Guy provides Irvine restaurant delivery for dozens of restaurants and chains. For Irvine pizza delivery, lunch delivery in Irvine, or any other type of food delivery, Red Delivery Guy can provide fast and efficient service at a low cost. Red Delivery Guy is a great way to provide food delivery in Irvine, CA, for any restaurant that wishes to take advantage of this convenient service.



For More Information: www.reddeliveryguy.com or 1-888-371-0727