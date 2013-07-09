Red Eagle Telecoms Joins the Sea of Premium Rate Telephone Number Providers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- According to statistics revealed by Ofcom, UK consumers paid around £1.9 billion for calls to non-geographic numbers in 2009 with numbers only expected to rise. With the popularity of these type of numbers as well as the growing use of UK 070 Personal Numbers, Red Eagle Telecoms spokesperson Stuart Mooney recently announced the sale of domestic and international premium rate telephone numbers.



According to Mooney, Red Eagle Telecoms will be providing domestic premium rate numbers, special rate numbers such as UK 0871 and 0844, mobile numbers, and personal numbers like UK 070. Says Mooney, "The 070 number has grown in popularity since its introduction in the mid 1990s. As a virtual number, it can be used anywhere in the world, forwarding all calls to your mobile or landline. While some customers use it for business purposes, still others use it for personal uses such as internet chat rooms, dating organisations, selling items in classified sections such as Autotrader, and hospital lines."



Red Eagle Telecoms will also be selling international International numbers that look like landline numbers, and are landline numbers but billed at a much higher rate, drop charge numbers, fixed fee per call numbers like 118 or pager numbers starting with 076 or numbers used by satellite phones or ships at sea.



Mooney says they receive many requests for these various types of phone numbers and entrepreneurs are set up to make money on the various types of phone numbers re-selling them across the UK. The 0844 and 0871 numbers, in particular, are especially popular because of the high income they bring in for legitimate business owners and the portability they provide. Says Mooney, "These numbers are portable, if you move around, they can go with you. The number doesn't have to change, it simply forwards to whatever landline or mobile you have it going to. Your business doesn't have to change just because you move. Additionally, a business can get an "easy" number or memorable number for their business so it can be advertised heavily and the customers will remember it easily."



Mooney goes on to say, "Many small businesses think these money generating telephone numbers are just for the big businesses, but with the pricing plans available today, that's simply not the case. We have rates available for every business. Our website offers you a chance to have a rate card sent to you so you can truly see how competitive we can be for you."



