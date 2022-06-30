Red Hot Fintech Recruitment Market Frustrates Startups

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- Fintech is a market on the rise all over the UK, including in Edinburgh where the local fintech community was on the receiving end of a £300 million UK government investment last summer. However, while this might seem like the optimum time for startups to break new ground in the sector it is actually presenting some challenges, primarily when it comes to recruitment. Fintech is a red-hot recruitment market right now and this is making it very difficult indeed for many newer firms to attract the talent necessary to spur growth in 2022. Wage inflation and higher expectations from candidates are two reasons for the market becoming increasingly challenging for startups, as well as the general skills shortages that exist across technology. There is a limited talent pool in fintech and many of the same enterprises are currently fighting over these people, including those that have much more substantial resources than many startups have to offer.



As a fintech recruiter, Selby Jennings recognises the challenges that many startups face when it comes to hiring strategically to help drive growth. The hot recruitment market is making it hard to build teams - but not impossible. The firm is able to support its fintech clients through a range of resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and an enthusiastic and knowledgeable team. Selby Jennings has extensive expertise as a fintech recruiter and the team has experience across many other areas of banking and financial services too. These include investment management, private wealth management, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial and corporate and investment banking. The team uses a versatile mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to design recruitment options for businesses of all types, from international behemoths to agile startups. As a result, it has become a go-to for businesses in fintech, and beyond, looking to hire for development and also for talented people looking for a career-defining next role.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and the firm has grown significantly since then. Today, its reach extends across the UK to most major cities, including Manchester, Birmingham and London. Given the global nature of the work of a fintech recruiter it's not surprising that the firm has also nurtured extensive international reach. The team in the UK is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce, for example, and Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. When it comes to finding business-critical talent there are few fintech recruiters able to offer the same level of service. The versatile and knowledgeable team receives regular training to ensure that both competence and confidence remain high - and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this fintech recruiter today, including Private Equity Senior Associate, Distressed Investment Analyst and Growth Equity Associate.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.