Red King Design Introduce SEO Services in Cardiff with Page 1 Guarantee

Cardiff, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- In the world of web design, Cardiff would probably not be considered the centre. Most individuals would think of Silicon Valley or even London. However, Cardiff is home to Red King Design, a bespoke web designer that has created websites for multinational clients, and has now broken into the world of Search Engine Optimisation with as much flare and panache as they have brought to their design style. The web design house now has SEO specialists working full time on their projects from conception to release to ensure they are best placed to give customers an excellent return on investment.



The company has launched their SEO services with a bold promise, ensuring their clients reach page one of Google search results in three months, or they will continue to provide SEO services free until that promise is fulfilled for clients. In this way, businesses have nothing to lose and everything to gain. This guarantee can’t be matched by any other SEO provider in Wales.



The web design element of their repertoire is still as strong as ever, and is supplemented by their expertise in graphic design, which infuses the architecture of their sites with stunning visuals that excited and engage visitors and make it easy for businesses to capture customers.



A spokesperson for Red King Design explained, “Anyone looking for SEO in Cardiff would be well placed coming to us, as we have recruited some of the best SEO experts to work as a part of our time and integrate SEO sensibilities into the design process, ensuring everything from meta-tags to keywords and social signals are engineered into the site from the ground up, making it a powerful tool in gaining organic exposure by matching the site to what their ideal customers are already out there looking for on Google. Our link building efforts are what really set us apart though, with our whitehat link building providing massive return on investment for current clients. Our success has meant we have expanded our team and we are looking for new clients to help all backed by our market leading guarantee.”



About Red King Design

Red King Design is a unique web design and online marketing company based in Cardiff. They offer fantastic looking websites and market them to reach the top of Google search results. They have helped grow many online businesses and consider themselves the best investment for any business, as their proven track record attests. For more information, please visit: http://www.redkingdesign.co.uk/