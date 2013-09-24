Red OX Jerky Launches Fundraising Program to Aid Charities Across America

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Customers craving delicious nitrate free jerky will get the chance to help organizations around the country meet their fundraising goals. The online retailer Redoxjerky.com was founded to “extend the helping hand to all who seek it” by creating delicious American-made beef jerky that simultaneously benefits the world through charitable giving. With every purchase, the customer has the power to decide which charity or organization receives 10% of the profit.



The process is simple. Customers can visit www.Redoxjerky.com to browse the company’s selection of enticing flavors, ranging from original hickory-smoked jerky to more adventurous options like Hawaiian, Nuclear, and Teriyaki. Once customers are ready to purchase a few bags of all-natural beef jerky, they’ll be prompted to select a preferred charity during checkout. If a specific organization isn’t chosen, the Red OX website will randomly select a charity to benefit on the customer’s behalf.



For charities wishing to participate in the Red OX fundraising initiative, the signup process is easy. A representative from the charity can visit www.redoxjerky.com/fundraising to complete the registration form. A Red OX team member will review the application and send a welcome package, assign a username, and provide a password that allows organizations to track their received donations.



As a special offer Red OX is offering 15% off your order when you use coupon code “REDOX”. Simply enter in the coupon code during checkout to save, all orders that are discounted will still give 10% back to charity. As a special bonus all orders using the code “REDOX” will also be shipped free. This offer expires 10-31-13



About Red OX

Red OX was founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, California on the creed of the nationwide fraternity Theta Chi - “extending the helping hand to all who seek it.” Red OX Jerky is made in the United States using whole strips of USDA-certified, 90% fat-free top round beef. Red OX Jerky comes in 12 nitrate-free flavors and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If customers are unsatisfied with the product for any reason, the unused portion can be returned for a full refund - Red OX will also pay the return shipping. For more information visit http://www.redoxjerky.com