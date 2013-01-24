Red Palette Is an Online Art Gallery That Sells Quality Oil Paintings That Delivers Excellent Value

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Red Palette is a new art gallery selling quality, hand made and affordable art and oil paintings online. Red Palette carries a range of art pieces that includes art reproductions of great masters such as Van Gogh, Monet, Kilmt, Piccaso and more.



As the popularity of impressionist art soars, it appealed to home makers and interior designers who wanted to beautify home living with creative art works of great masters. High price tags of galleries often put art lovers away as many find it unaffordable. Often, it is a challenge even to locate an art and oil paintings store in your neighborhood.



Red Palette is managed by a team of art lovers dedicated to make quality art paintings more readily available and affordable to everyone. By leveraging the Internet and modern web technology, we hope to reach out to all art lovers and make art a part of our lives.



About Red Palette

Red Palette is an online art gallery specializing in oil paintings and reproduction artworks from great masters, such as Van Gogh, Monet, Kilmt, Piccaso and more.



Learn more at http://www.redpalette.com