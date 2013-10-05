Red Personal Credit Assists Consumers with Bad or No Credit

Putney, Greater London -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2013 -- Every English citizen receives a credit score out of 1000 and, the higher the score, the easier it becomes to obtain credit. The average citizen maintains a credit score of 750, yet this number tends to fluctuate during the year. "Consumers with a low credit score often wonder where to turn to obtain credit and http://www.redpersonalcredit.co.uk can be of help in this situation," Boris Smith, media spokesperson for Red Personal Credit, states.



No credit check catalogues continue to increase in popularity throughout the country as merchants of this type allow citizens to purchase laptops, clothes, electronics and more over a period of time. To purchase these items, consumers provide identification documents and prove they have a regular source of income to pay for the items obtained. The consumer then pays for the items over a predetermined time period. One benefit of making use of the no credit check catalogues is they allow the consumer to build his or her credit to achieve a higher score.



"Consumers often don't know where to turn when they wish to improve their credit as many conventional lenders turn them down. With the help of no credit check catalogues, this no longer becomes an issue as the consumer obtains the items he or she wants and/or needs and pays over time. If payments are made in a timely manner, the consumer's credit score goes up, allowing them to qualify for conventional loans at lower interest rates," Smith goes on to say.



Another option for consumers looking to build or rebuild credit involves the use of weekly payment stores (http://www.redpersonalcredit.co.uk/weekly-payment-stores) or stores which allow buyers to make initial deposits and take the merchandise home. As long as regular weekly payments are made as agreed, the buyer keeps the item until it is paid in full at which time he or she owns it outright.



"Similar in many ways to hire purchases, UK weekly payment stores don't conduct credit or insurance checks on buyers. This is what differentiates the two options and consumers can build a credit score if they don't have one or rebuild a credit score if they have had financial problems in the past," Smith explains.



Weekly payment stores and no credit check catalogues are only two of many options consumers have when they are unable to obtain credit from traditional lenders. Loans, no credit check credit cards and bad credit financing are others. "Consider all options when you are looking to obtain credit as one or more may be right for you," Smith declares.



About Red Personal Credit

Red Personal Credit works with those who have little or no savings and poor credit obtain items they want and need though the use of a home shopping catalogue or other method. Although items tend to be slightly higher than they are priced in a conventional store or catalogue, this effectively reduces the credit risk of the catalogue or merchant down to the wholesale cost of goods and shipping. With the help of Red Personal Credit, affordable credit options are now accessible to all.