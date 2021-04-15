Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Red Phosphor industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Red Phosphor industry.



The global red phosphor market is expected to reach a market size of 686.77 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to enhancements in lighting and new product launches, and rising demand for fertilizers and flame retardants globally.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Red Phosphor Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/544



Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, Nichia Corporation announced that it will start licensing TriGain technology from GE Current and use this technology for LED chip in order to improve LED efficacy by improving color rendering in LEDs



By application, the red phosphor market is segmented into electronics, chemical, agricultural, metallurgical, and others (pyrotechnics and explosives). Increase in demand for fertilizers, LED lightings, and expanding range of applications of red phosphor are some factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Revenue share of the electronics segment is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.



Revenue from the red phosphor market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a comparatively faster CAGR than other regional markets during the forecast period. This fast growth rate can be attributed to increasing demand for agriculture-related products such as fertilizers, light conversion film and led plant lamp in countries in the region.



Key players are BASF SE, Celestin Petroleum Co. Ltd., Changzhou Junlin Chemical Co., Ltd., Clariant AG, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Guangzhou Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Jinding Group Co., LTD., Smart-elements GmbH, Prasol Chemicals Private Limited., Ltd., Rasa Industries Ltd., Smart-elements GmbH, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., UPL Ltd., and Wylton (China) Chemical Co., Ltd.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

General Purity

High Purity



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Electronics

Chemical

Agricultural

Metallurgical

Others (Pyrotechnics and Explosives)



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Red Phosphor Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/544



The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Red Phosphor market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



The Red Phosphor report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/red-phosphor-market



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Red Phosphor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Red Phosphor Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Red Phosphor

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Red Phosphor

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…