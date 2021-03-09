Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global red phosphor market is expected to reach a market size of 686.77 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to enhancements in lighting and new product launches, and rising demand for fertilizers and flame retardants globally.



The latest market intelligence study on the Red Phosphor market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Red Phosphor market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Red Phosphor market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Red Phosphor market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Red Phosphor market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Red Phosphor market growth worldwide?



Market Segments

The global Red Phosphor market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Red Phosphor market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



Key Highlights of Report



In November 2020, Nichia Corporation announced that it will start licensing TriGain technology from GE Current and use this technology for LED chip in order to improve LED efficacy by improving color rendering in LEDs

By application, the red phosphor market is segmented into electronics, chemical, agricultural, metallurgical, and others (pyrotechnics and explosives). Increase in demand for fertilizers, LED lightings, and expanding range of applications of red phosphor are some factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Revenue share of the electronics segment is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Revenue from the red phosphor market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a comparatively faster CAGR than other regional markets during the forecast period. This fast growth rate can be attributed to increasing demand for agriculture-related products such as fertilizers, light conversion film and led plant lamp in countries in the region.

Key players are BASF SE, Celestin Petroleum Co. Ltd., Changzhou Junlin Chemical Co., Ltd., Clariant AG, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Guangzhou Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Jinding Group Co., LTD., Smart-elements GmbH, Prasol Chemicals Private Limited., Ltd., Rasa Industries Ltd., Smart-elements GmbH, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., UPL Ltd., and Wylton (China) Chemical Co., Ltd.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

General Purity

High Purity



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Electronics

Chemical

Agricultural

Metallurgical

Others (Pyrotechnics and Explosives)



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



