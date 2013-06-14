Red Rock K9 - a German Shepherd Breeder Provides Trained Puppies for Pet Lovers

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Dogs and puppies can bring joy in a home apart from the security factor in case of guard dogs. Red Rock K9 is a German shepherd breeder company that provides dogs with several years of proven working lines. The official website of Red Rock K9 features services offered by them. This company has experience in conditioning and training puppies right from 7 weeks of age. Dogs need to be trained before 5 months of age. They also provide trained adult German shepherd dogs to all animal lovers. Red Rock K9 ensures proper placing of their puppies.



Red Rock K9 provides trained puppies of German shepherd breed at a price of $ 2,500. Adult dogs of the same breed are made available at a price of $ 5,500. Customers can place their orders online through the official website of Red Rock K9. They even offer services like private training lessons, board & train facility, consultations, evaluation and personal protection dogs. Customers can avail these services after paying prescribed fees. The German shepherd breeder boarding facilities are not quality compromised.



The website of Red Rock K9 says, “We show our continued support to all of our Trained German Shepherd Puppies by offering discounted future training and boarding for the life of the dog”



The trained puppies availed from this German shepherd breeder can give a lot of companionship and a rewarding experience to the owner. The trained adult German shepherd dogs from Red Rock K9 easily bonds with family members as it has great adapting capacity. These naturally loyal dogs can create immediate feeling of security and confidence to owners. All trained adult dogs are comfortable with home life and will ride in cars as well. Red Rock K9 even states that their trained adult German shepherd dogs have more value than their trained German shepherd puppies.



Red Rock K9 websites gives entire details regarding trained German shepherd puppies and adults along with pricing and other service offerings. All basic commands and a solid training foundation are covered by Red Rock K9. Customers will realize the cost effectiveness and benefits of getting well trained dogs from them as time goes by. Upon submitting the puppy application form, customers will get proper support from the German shepherd breeder in selecting right puppies.



About Red Rock K9

Red Rock K9 is a German shepherd breeder in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Dog Shepherd has united with Red Rock K9 and is one of the most powerful players in the field. They are dedicated in providing training to hundreds of dogs and their owners. Sam Vivona from ‘The Dog Shepherd” has working experience with number of AKC registered breeds.



Red Rock K9

Tel: 1-800-431-7437 (SHEP) or 405 326-5632

Email: RedRockK9@gmail.com

URL: http://rrk9.com/