Red Rocket Media Increased Facebook Reach by 4495%

Red Rocket Media has published a social media case study, detailing how they used seemingly irrelevant content (a nationwide office dog competition) to generate leads, increase brand awareness and create extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement.



The competition, Britain’s Best Office Dog, ran over a two month period (Dec 2012 - Jan 2013) and yielded some impressive results, including:



- One new customer within five days of the competition ending

- Three new business enquiries from competition entrants within three weeks of the campaign ending

- 4495% increase in Facebook reach

- 137.5% increase in Twitter reach

- An increase in Facebook engagement levels from 5% to 40%

- 147% increase in website visits



The first month of the competition invited businesses all over Britain to submit a photo of their office dog with an explanation as to why they thought their dog should win. In January, Twitter and Facebook voting buttons were placed underneath the photos and the public were invited to vote for their winner. In total, over 7700 votes were received.



Commenting on the success of the campaign, Michelle Hill, Marketing Manager for Red Rocket Media, said: “As content marketing specialists, we know that non-self-promotional content travels far on social media. However, we wanted to prove that even seemingly irrelevant content is actually very effective at driving tangible results to your business as long as it is interesting to your audience. We could not have been more pleased with the results!”



About Red Rocket Media

Red Rocket Media is a social media and content marketing agency. They provide companies with a fully managed content marketing service ranging from industry news articles and infographics to content strategy and promotion. They also offer complete management of company social media platforms including posting, audience building, social media engagement and social media strategy.



