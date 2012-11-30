Red Rocket Media Launches 'Britain's Best Office Dog' Awards

Portsmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Red Rocket Media has launched a nationwide search to find Britain’s Best Office Dog. Inspired by their own office dog, Ozzie, they hope that the competition will recognize the value that office dogs bring to the workplace which can range from enhancing staff morale to keeping the carpets clean!



Prizes



The following prizes have very kindly been donated by Muddy Paws



- 1st place: £75 worth of Muddy Paws vouchers

- 2nd place: £50 worth of Muddy Paws vouchers

- 3rd place: £25 worth of Muddy Paws vouchers



How to enter



If you have a canine colleague that you think deserves to be crowned ‘Britain’s Best Office Dog’ then you can simply email a photo of him/her to bestofficedog@redrocketmedia.co.uk quoting your company name, URL and reason why he/she should be crowned Britain’s Best Office Dog. Entries must be received by 24th December 2012.



Keep up to date



To keep up to date with the latest competition news, you can follow Red Rocket Media on Twitter or Facebook. You can also follow the Twitter hashtag #bestofficedog



For more information, visit Britain’s Best Office Dog



ABOUT RED ROCKET MEDIA

Red Rocket Media is a social content marketing agency. They provide companies with the two most crucial ingredients that they need to be successful on social media: a regular supply of high quality, original content and daily management of their social media profiles.



CONTACT DETAILS

Michelle Hill

Red Rocket Media

Boathouse 6

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth

PO1 3LJ

Tel: 0845 658 3334

Email: mhill@redrocketmedia.co.uk

Web: http://www.redrocketmedia.co.uk