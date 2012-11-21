Red Rocket Media Publishes a Beginner's Guide to Social Media

Portsmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- When it comes to social media, many companies hit obstacles quite quickly as they embark on their social journey. Their Facebook page might be all set up but they’re not sure what to say. Their Twitter profile page looks fantastic but nobody is engaging with them. All too often, once their profiles are up and running, they’ll put a tick in the box and consider it done.



Well unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a tick in the box when it comes to social media marketing; it’s a 24/7 job. To be successful i.e. to generate leads and ultimately revenue, it is important to get a lot of the foundation work sorted first – once that’s in place, the rest becomes a whole lot easier!



To help you, Red Rocket Media have published a ‘Beginner’s Guide to Social Media’ which addresses the following:



- How to get buy-in from others

- Goals and objectives you might set

- Ideas for sharing the workload

- Putting together a content marketing plan

- How to engage your audience



FREE DOWNLOAD



Whether you’re new to social media or your current activity simply isn’t generating leads for your business, this exceptional Beginner’s Guide to Social Media will put you on the right track. You can download it today for FREE!



About Red Rocket Media

Red Rocket Media is a social content marketing agency. They provide companies with the two most crucial ingredients that they need to be successful on social media: a regular supply of high quality, original content and daily management of their social media profiles.



