Red Rose Magazine Launches New Website for 2013

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- "With the completion of the new website for 2013 and the new physical releases for the end of March, we are excited and looking forward for our national distribution in providing the avid female with the latest issue of R.R. Magazine." says Adela Crosby.



We have a lot of new stuff that we have brought to the table including launching the new website where the majority of our audience will be utilizing from all over the world. Offering entertainment, fashion and everything that's imaginable for a female audience.



Originally starting off as a community based volunteered group locally in the Southern California Los Angeles area, Red Rose has migrated to a level in reaching out to the younger and older generation by presenting a portal of news, fashion and information to a female audience from every walk of life.



Red Rose Magazine targets to the avid female generation whose interests pertains in information regarding relationships, romance, the best in fashion & beauty, street life, as well as what's happening in the entertainment industry.



For more information, visit the R.R. Magazine at: http://www.rr-magazine.com



Company Info:

Red Rose Magazine

28 West 44th Street

Manhattan, New York

10036



646-389-4004

P.R.: Trina Marquez