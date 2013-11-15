Red Spark Marketing Completes Outdoor Products E-Commerce Website

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Red Spark marketing has completed work on a newly launched e-commerce website for a customer. The website, created for Buchanan Fire and Outdoor, brings together the client’s product lines, providing one online source to find gas logs, BBQ grills, fireplaces, stoves and heaters, and propane gas service. Easy navigation for the company’s fireplace and chimney products, outdoor furniture and heating equipment, stoves, and more has been efficiently integrated.



Visitors to the new website now also have the option to purchase online. Navigation is further simplified with a search window on each page, along with full access to each shopping category. This makes each product in the catalog just one click away, no matter where the visitor is. The “Add to Cart” button places the item in the virtual shopping cart where the visitor can proceed to checkout.



Professional and User-Friendly



By implementing a highly professional and customer-centric design, Red Spark ensured all product lines could be easily accessed. These quality heating, BBQ, and outdoor products are available from leading manufacturers and sold through the customer’s website. Visitors will find:



- Grills from manufacturers Kamado Joe, Napoleon, and Green Mountain.

- Heaters and Stoves from Hearth and Home Technologies, Empire, and others

- Gas logs from Peterson and Majestic, including vented and ventless models.

- Wood burning, gas burning, vented, and vent-free fireplaces.



Also, the website showcases the Buchanan Fire & Outdoor propane service with its industry-competitive pricing. With 30 years of experience in propane, the company can provide knowledgeable service to meet customers’ home and commercial propane needs.



A Collaborative Effort



During the project, Scott Meadows of Red Spark Marketing worked directly with Stacey Buchanan of Buchanan Fire and Outdoor. The company’s expertise in creative local search marketing was fully leveraged, helping the customer gain visibility. These efforts also optimized the function and quality of the new e-commerce website.



More details on Red Spark Marketing and its expert services can be found at www.theredspark.com



About Red Spark Marketing

Red Spark Marketing is a marketing and advertising expert that helps small businesses maximize their business potential on the web. The company employs SEO, local search marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and search engine marketing tools to improve clients’ visibility. Its focus on local marketing addresses clients’ needs to be visible within local markets and be competitive.



Media Contact:

Scott Meadows

Red Spark Marketing LLC

2541 N. Pleasantburg Dr #108

Greenville, SC 29609

864-735-7529