RedCherry Introduces SEO Packages for Dealing with Penguin and Panda Update

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Red Cherry Inc is a well-known SEO company Calgary . The company offers SEO packages for handling Penguin and Google Panda. It has introduced an elegant SEO Calgary package for reducing the Panda effects. The design of the package is done as per the current requirements and conditions of Google. It will help in giving importance to the unique, well-researched and informative contents on the reputed platforms. The design and development of the plans are done by a professional team that concentrates on page navigation, quality of content, analysis and proper keyword research.



A spokesperson of the company said, “Our new Penguin and Google Panda packages are the combination of SMO and SEO Calgary services. Our team of experts has carefully studied Penguin and Panda updates. Penguin is all about internet spam and Panda is all about user experience. They are working hard for understanding the latest algorithm by Google, as well as its updates”. Panda attacks websites where the quality of the content is low. On the other hand, Penguin searches over-optimization and spamming. The package concentrates on sending and creating high quality web content to the reputed websites. The latest Google update concentrates on the link and content quality. Due to this reason, SEOByCalgary has modernized its plans accordingly for providing the best benefits to their clients.



The latest Google algorithm has changed the way, through which it utilizes the contents for the purpose of SEO. As a result, it requires unique, informative and high quality content for distributing at the proper places. Besides, a unique and fresh content is required by Google. The packages by SEOByCalgary have been designed as per these facts. These Penguin and Google Panda compatible services include building genuine links, creating quality contents, optimizing for keyword phrases, external linking and removing duplicate content. The SEO Firm Calgary offers several packages at a competitive price. At the same time, the company also works efficiently for improving the online existence of a business.



SEOByCalgary has gained enough experience in this field. Due to this reason, they take up exciting and new challenges for optimizing the websites according to the recent Google algorithm like Penguin and Panda. According to their company executive, “As we are the leading company of SEO service Calgary, we always consider in providing value added packages to our clients because service experience and clients are vital for us. We also offer guidance for helping our clients”.



For more information, visit http://www.seobyindia.com/.